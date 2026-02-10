South Carolina Trades Aaron Chiarot to Cincinnati for Cash Considerations

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have traded defenseman Aaron Chiarot to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for cash considerations.

Chiarot, 23, joined South Carolina on December 11, 2025 from the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL. The Hamilton, Ontario native skated in 12 games for the Stingrays, logging 32 penalty minutes. Chiarot also appeared in three games this season with the Rapid City Rush.

The 6-foot-4, 207 pound blueliner is in his rookie season after spending two years at the University of Windsor in USports. In his USports career, Chiarot played in 32 games, adding a goal and an assist while totaling 73 penalty minutes.

The Stingrays head back on the road Friday to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 14th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.







