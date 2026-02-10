South Carolina Trades Aaron Chiarot to Cincinnati for Cash Considerations
Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have traded defenseman Aaron Chiarot to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for cash considerations.
Chiarot, 23, joined South Carolina on December 11, 2025 from the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL. The Hamilton, Ontario native skated in 12 games for the Stingrays, logging 32 penalty minutes. Chiarot also appeared in three games this season with the Rapid City Rush.
The 6-foot-4, 207 pound blueliner is in his rookie season after spending two years at the University of Windsor in USports. In his USports career, Chiarot played in 32 games, adding a goal and an assist while totaling 73 penalty minutes.
The Stingrays head back on the road Friday to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 14th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Lions Release Goaltender Vincent Duplessis - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cameron Whitehead Returns to Knight Monsters Ahead of Road Trip to Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Cyclones Trade for Defenseman Aaron Chiarot - Cincinnati Cyclones
- South Carolina Trades Aaron Chiarot to Cincinnati for Cash Considerations - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Make Two Roster Moves - Florida Everblades
- Bison Announce Guns & Hoses Charity Ticket Bundle - Bloomington Bison
- Knight Monsters Forward Kevin Wall Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe's Wall Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 10, 2026 - Rare Tuesday Home Game at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Food Festival Is Back, Join Us on Saturday, March 14 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Saturday's Game with Savannah to be Televised on MyTV JAX 30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 18 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Name Natasha Cary Director of Corporate Partnerships - Atlanta Gladiators
- Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading; Future Considerations Acquired from Kansas City in Exchange for Marooney; Sevigny Inks AHL Contract with Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Florida Everblades Present Star Wars Jersey Auction Presented by NCH - Florida Everblades
- Grab a 2024-25 Game-Worn Jersey: Saturday, February 21 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- South Carolina Trades Aaron Chiarot to Cincinnati for Cash Considerations
- D.J. King Signs AHL Contract with Hershey Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 9
- Stingrays Tripped up by Icemen at Home, 4-1
- South Carolina Drops Back-And Forth-Contest to Savannah, 5-3