Knight Monsters Forward Kevin Wall Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Kevin Wall has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for February 2-8.

Wall scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games against Utah last week.

The 26-year-old had a goal and an assist in 9-6 loss on Wednesday and in a 7-4 loss on Friday before tallying three points (1g-2a) in a 4-3 win on Saturday.

A native of Fairport, New York, Wall has 30 points (13g-17a) in 27 games with the Knight Monsters this season while also skating in six games with Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Wall spent the last seasons with Milwaukee of the AHL, posting 20 points (8g-12a) in 97 games.

Prior to turning pro, Wall recorded 86 points (43g-43a) in 125 career games at Penn State University

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to take on the Idaho Steelheads for All Abilities Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







