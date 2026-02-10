Food Festival Is Back, Join Us on Saturday, March 14
Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the team's Food Festival presented by Publix, which will take place on Saturday, March 14 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Kia Center.
The following vendors are set to participate in the Solar Bears Food Festival:
Chick-Fil-A
Excellent Chef Italian Gourmet Breads and Jams
JJ's Fresh
Just Salad
KFC
Lime Fresh Mexican Grill
Marco's Pizza
Mission BBQ
Monster Energy
New Moon Market
Noodles and Co.
Pizza Bruno
Publix
Skyline Chili
Sonny's BBQ
Stanky Sauce
* Food Fest Vendor List is subject to change
FULL SEASON TICKET MEMBERS HAVE FOOD FEST INCLUDED!
Non-full season ticket members will receive a link to purchase an "add-on" ticket for food fest.
To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Everblades game. Fans can purchase a ticket for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.
