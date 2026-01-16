Blades Aim for Back-To-Back Wins over Icemen

Florida Everblades forward Anthony Romano with the puck against the Jacksonville Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. - After a convincing 5-2 victory Wednesday night, the Florida Everblades aim for consecutive wins as the Icemen return to Hertz Arena for a 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop on Margaritaville Night.

Florida opened the three-game set with a complete team effort, outshooting Jacksonville 45-14 and controlling play throughout the night. Craig Needham's go-ahead goal in the final minute of the second period proved to be the turning point, giving Florida its first lead of the night.

Jett Jones led the way with a pair of goals, while Jesse Lansdell added two assists and Connor Doherty earned first-star honors with a season-high three points (1g-2a).

The Everblades built momentum as the game progressed, pulling away with a dominant third period. Oliver Cooper recorded his 100th professional point with an early third-period goal, and Florida held Jacksonville to just nine shots over the final two frames.

For the second time in four games, Brad Ralph's group limited an opponent to 14 shots or fewer, while Florida's 45 shots marked a season high. The Blades rank second in the ECHL in both goals against per game (2.12) and shots allowed per game (25.18).

Florida enters Friday's matchup riding an 8-0-1 stretch over its last nine home games, while Jacksonville has dropped seven of its last nine contests on the road. The Everblades have also won four straight home meetings against the Icemen.

Following Friday night's game, these same two teams will face off again Saturday night to conclude the three-game set at 7:00 p.m. ET for Golden Ticket Night presented by Arthrex.

