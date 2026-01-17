Oilers Spoil Shut out Late but Unable to Complete Comeback Against Americans

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 4-1 to the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Neither team scored in a first period that saw sloppy play from both squads in the first few minutes. Tulsa found its legs later in the frame, putting 10 shots on to David Tendeck - doubling Allen's five toward the recently-assigned Vyacheslav Buteyets.

Danny Katic broke the scoreless deadlock with nine seconds remaining in the second period, jumping on a failed clearance before wiring the puck into the back of the net from distance to give Allen a 1-0 lead.

Katic scored his second of the game 9:34 into the final frame to place the Americans up 2-0. Hank Crone scored the American's second power-play goal of the game 2:22 later, ripping a west-east feed into the top of the net, extending Allen's lead to 3-0. Easton Armstrong tipped home his team-leading 14th of the season, deflecting a left-point shot from Mike McKee with 3:02 remaining in the contest to cut the score to 3-1 and deny Tendeck a second consecutive shutout at the BOK Center. Katic notched his second hat trick against the Oilers this season with an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal a 4-1 victory for the Americans.

The Oilers look to flip the script tomorrow, Jan. 17 at 7:05 p.m., hosting Allen at the BOK Center to close out a two-game weekend.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers







ECHL Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.