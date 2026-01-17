Wheeling's Win Streak Halted in Norfolk
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
Wheeling Nailers forward Connor Lockhart awaits a pass by the Norfolk Admirals goal
(Wheeling Nailers)
NORFOLK, VA - Strong defense and goaltending was on display at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday night, as the Wheeling Nailers and Norfolk Admirals played the first of two games this weekend. Only three goals were scored on 49 shots on goal, as the Admirals prevailed, 2-1, to extend their winning streak to five games, while bringing Wheeling's five-game winning streak to an end. Norfolk scored both of its goals in the second period, then rode the netminding of Isaac Poulter to the finish line. Logan Pietila was the lone Nailer to light the lamp, as he netted his team-leading tenth tally of the season.
The two sides played to a scoreless opening stanza, which saw Wheeling lead 7-6 in shots. At the 3:09 mark of the second period, the Admirals broke the deadlock. Josh McDougall created the play by navigating his way in from the right point. McDougall was ultimately rewarded for his efforts, as his final destination was the bottom of the left circle, where he slammed home the rebound of Jack Jaunich's shot. A little more than four minutes later, Norfolk added to its advantage. Brahden Engum launched a pass ahead to Justin Young, which created a breakaway. Young took a simple approach, as he snapped a shot through Taylor Gauthier's legs.
The Nailers tried to get their offense going in the third period, as they put 11 shots on goal and pulled within one at the 4:34 mark. Logan Pietila won a puck battle along the left wall, then had a quick give-and-go with Connor Lockhart. The end result was Pietila taking the return feed and roofing a shot into the top-right corner of the twine. Unfortunately, that was the only goal that Wheeling could muster, as the Admirals held on for the 2-1 win.
Isaac Poulter earned his fifth straight win for Norfolk, as he turned aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier played well in the defeat for the Nailers, as he made 23 saves on 25 shots.
