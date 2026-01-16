Nailers Announce Rescheduled Dates for Postponed Games

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the new dates for the games that were postponed at the end of December.

The game originally scheduled for Friday, December 26th between the Wheeling Nailers and Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center will now be played on Friday, April 17th at 7:15.

The game originally scheduled for Saturday, December 27th between the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel at WesBanco Arena will now be played on Saturday, April 18th at 7:10.

The game originally scheduled for Sunday, December 28th between the Wheeling Nailers and Cincinnati Cyclones at WesBanco Arena will now be played on Tuesday, April 7th at 7:10.

The 80's Night promotion with the post game concert by Tongue 'N Cheek will take place on Saturday, April 18th.

Fans who had tickets to the originally scheduled home games may use their tickets for the corresponding make-up date. They can also exchange their tickets for a different 2025-26 home game for tickets of equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

Wheeling Nailers at Toledo Walleye

Old Date: Fri. Dec. 26

New Date: Fri. Apr. 17 (7:15 p.m.)

Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers (80's Night)

Old Date: Sat. Dec. 27

New Date: Sat. Apr. 18 (7:10 p.m.)

Cincinnati Cyclones at Wheeling Nailers

Old Date: Sun. Dec. 28

New Date: Tue. Apr. 7 (7:10 p.m.)







ECHL Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.