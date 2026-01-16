Maine Mariners Announce Makeup Dates

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the makeup dates for the three postponed December games originally scheduled for December 26th, 27th, and 28th. The Mariners will host the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday, March 8th at 3:00 PM, the Worcester Railers on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 PM, and visit the Trois-Rivieres Lions on April 18th at 3:00 PM. In addition, the game on Wednesday, February 4th vs. the Orlando Solar Bears has been moved to Wednesday, April 8th against the Reading Royals.

A brief work stoppage due to labor negotiations between the ECHL and Professional Hockey Players Association caused the postponement of games around the league during the weekend of December 26-28. Below is the updated Mariners schedule:

Sun, March 8: Mariners vs. Adirondack Thunder - 3:00 PM Weds, April 1: Mariners vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:00 PM (was previously Adirondack) Weds, April 8: Mariners vs. Reading - 7:00 PM (replacing Mariners vs. Orlando on 2/4/26) Weds, April 15: Mariners vs. Worcester Railers - 7:00 PM Sat, April 18: Mariners @ Trois-Rivieres Lions - 3:00 PM

Fans with tickets dated for December 26th vs. Worcester will be able to use them for the April 15th game, while tickets dated December 27th vs. Trois-Rivieres will be eligible for use at the March 8th game. Fans with tickets to the April 1st game will continue to be able to use them on that date. Tickets to February 4th game will transfer to April 8th.

The Mariners return to Cross Insurance Arena this weekend for games on Friday and Saturday night against the Worcester Railers. Friday is a 7:15 PM faceoff and is "Hockey Fights Cancer Night," featuring auctions for the Maine Children's Cancer program. Saturday is the second and final "Pirates Night," presented by Camden National Bank, as the Mariners once again honor their predecessors for a 6 PM puck drop, wearing Pirates jerseys.

