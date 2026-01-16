Swamp Rabbits Reschedule Postponed December Games
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced in conjunction with the ECHL the rescheduled dates for the team's previously postponed three December home games. Additionally, an existing game time has been adjusted:
The pair of games against the Jacksonville Icemen scheduled for December 27th and 28th will now be played on Friday, April 17th, at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, April 18th, at 4:05 p.m.
The game against the Atlanta Gladiators scheduled for December 26th now becomes the final game of the regular season on Sunday, April 19th, at 3:05 p.m.
The home game on Saturday, April 11th, against the Bloomington Bison is now scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.
Tickets held for the previously scheduled postponed games will be automatically transferred to the rescheduled date. To transfer your tickets to a different date of your choice, please contact your representative or the Swamp Rabbits office at (864) 674-7825.
