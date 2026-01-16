Gladiators Announce Dates & Times for Rescheduled Games
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the NHL's Nashville Predators and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Friday the new dates and times of the games originally scheduled for late December that had been postponed due to the players' strike.
Atlanta at Greenville, originally scheduled for December 26, has now been rescheduled for Sunday, April 19 at 3:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Savannah at Atlanta, originally scheduled for December 27, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 24 at 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.
Savannah at Atlanta, originally scheduled for December 28, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 7 at 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.
Tickets that have already been purchased for the original dates will remain valid for the new dates. Fans who have questions or concerns regarding their tickets and the new dates can call our sales line at 770-497-5100 or email hockey@atlantagladiators.com for more information.
The Gladiators renew the I-85 Rivalry this weekend with a 3-in-3 with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, with home games on 1/18 and 1/19 at Gas South Arena! Join the Glads for the country themed "Frosty Boots & Country Roots" game on Sunday at 3:10 PM and the Sensory Friendly Game on Monday at 1:10 PM by getting your tickets!
