Admirals Sign Defenseman Dilan Savenkov to a Standard Player Contract

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today they have signed defenseman Dilan Savenkov to a Standard Player Contract.

Savenkov, 24, joins the Admirals following his start to the season in Finland's second-tier professional league; Mestis. In eight games played with TuTo Turku, Savenkov logged one goal and four assists while earning a +12 rating. During the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, the Tallin, Estonia native logged games for six different ECHL teams, most recently with Utah and Savannah in the previous season.

Savenkov will wear #8 for the Admirals.

The Admirals begin a seven-game homestand this weekend that will run through the end of January. This weekend, the Admirals welcome in the Wheeling Nailers for Education & STEM Night on Friday night at Scope Arena and Saturday for Union & Trades Night; both games are scheduled for a 7:05pm puck drop.







