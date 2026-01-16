K-Wings Announce Rescheduled Games Due to CBA Negotiation Postponement
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that the ECHL has rescheduled their postponed games due to CBA negotiations on December 26, December 27 and December 28, 2025, to April 17, April 18 and April 19, 2026.
The K-Wings rescheduled game dates and times are as follows:
April 17, 2026: Kalamazoo at Cincinnati - 7:35 p.m. EDT
April 18, 2026: Kalamazoo at Cincinnati - 4:05 p.m. EDT
April 19, 2026: Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne - 5:00 p.m. EDT
The K-Wings return home for our 5th Annual Rainbow Ice Night at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, January 16! The ice will shine bright, and so will the fans at Wings Event Center in a show of unity and support. Don't miss this vibrant night of inclusion, celebration, and K-Wings hockey! Stick around post-game for the specialty jersey auction.
