Heartlanders Announced Rescheduled Home Game vs. Bloomington

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have announced the team has rescheduled its December 26th home game against Bloomington for Wednesday, April 15th at 7:00 p.m. This will be the final home game of the team's 2025-26 regular season.

Iowa will announce any promotions for the April 15th game at a later date. The full Heartlanders promotional schedule is available at iowaheartlanders.com/themenights

All ticket holders for the Dec. 26 game received a flex voucher valid for any remaining Iowa Heartlanders home game during the 2025-26 regular season. For more information about how to redeem your flex voucher, visit iowaheartlanders.com/redeemflexbuddytickets.

For any additional questions, please email tickets@iowaheartlanders.com or call the team's ticket office.

The Heartlanders' road games against Bloomington, originally scheduled for Dec. 27-28, have been rescheduled to Apr. 17 and Apr. 18 at the Bison.

