Heartlanders Have Best Attendance of Regular Season and Earn a Point in 3-2 OTL

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Over 4,000 fans attended the Iowa Heartlanders' Cornfed Country Night, pres. by Iowa Corn and saw the Heartlanders earn a point in a 3-2 overtime decision to the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday at Xtream Arena. Iowa's Nick Carabin and Elliott McDermott scored in a two-minute span in the first, but Cincinnati stormed from behind in the third with two power-play goals to tie the game. Elijah Vilio tallied the overtime winner on a 3-on-2 rush at:40 of the extra session.

Iowa extended to a season-best five-game point streak (4-0-1-0) despite the defeat. Ken Appleby blocked 35 shots for the win, narrowly outlasting an equally strong performance from Riley Mercer (OTL, 29 saves).

Carabin scored his third of the season, unassisted, with a rush-chance laser beam from the right circle at 10:21 of the first. On one of the next shifts, McDermott walked down the slot and beamed in his first as a professional on a wrister.

Luke Grainger pulled it to a one-goal game with a poke in at net front two minutes into the third. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine equaled the scored on a net-front scramble with 21.8 seconds remaining.

Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.

The Heartlanders are home on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. against Central Division foe Bloomington to finish a seven-game homestand. Following Wednesday, Iowa takes to the road for six straight starting Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Indy.







ECHL Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.