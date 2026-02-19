Heartlanders Roll Thunder, 6-3, for Third Straight Win

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored in every period and muscled the Wichita Thunder, 6-3, Wednesday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders have won three straight games. Iowa pulled away with three goals in the third to extend to a multi-goal edge. Thomas Stewart scored from the high slot at 2:41 of the third to give Iowa their first two-goal lead. Liam Coughlin and Jaxon Nelson (ENG) also tallied in the frame.

Six Heartlanders scored. Max Patterson started the scoring at 6:17 of the first, redirecting a pass from Isaac Johnson at the left post. After Iowa fell behind 2-1, the Heartlanders erupted offensively in the opening minutes of the second, scoring twice in first 1:26 of the frame. First, Isaac Johnson rifled a top-shelf laser beam at:53 of the second. Next, Keltie Jeri-Leon gave Iowa their first lead with a tally from the right post.

In the final period, Stewart and Coughlin extended Iowa's edge to 5-2. Coughlin's goal happened at the right post, taking a pass from Yuki Miura.

Riley Mercer won with 27 saves. Matt Davis (5 GA) took the defeat despite 37 saves.

