Komets Win Game One in Norfolk

Published on February 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets visited Norfolk for the first on Wednesday in game one of a three game series against the Admirals.

In the first period, the Komets got the scoring going when Kirill Tyutyayev received a pass from Matt Copponi and beat Norfolk netminder Alex Worthington at 5:31 for his 14th goal of the campaign. The Admirals counter with a short-handed goal at 13:41 to tie the game.

The Komets were the recipients of a lucky bounce when James Stefan dumped the puck of the end wall in the Norfolk zone fooling Worthington leading Jayden Grubbe pushing the puck into an open net to give the Komets the lead after two periods.

The only marker in the final period went to Stefan when he knocked the puck into an empty net at 19:19 goal to give the Komets a 3-1 win. Sam Jonsson got the victory, making 25 saves.







