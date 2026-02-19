ECHL Transactions - February 18
Published on February 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 18, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Kevin O'Neil, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Kevin O'Neil, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Daniel Ebrahim, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Cincinnati:
Add Hayden Ford, D Activated from Reserve
Add Elijah Vilio, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Cole Beamin, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add James Stefan, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Tyson Feist, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jayden Grubbe, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Messuri, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Greenville:
Add Josh Boyko, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Mattias Sholl, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Idaho:
Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Angus MacDonell, F Placed on Reserve
Add Grant Silianoff, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Beni Halasz, G Placed on Reserve
Add Ben Kraws, G Activated from Reserve
Iowa:
Add Isaac Johnson, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Kalamazoo:
Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Evan Dougherty, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Acquired
Kansas City:
Delete Drake Burgin, D Loaned to Coachella Valley
Norfolk:
Add Andre Sutter, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Zloty, D Recalled by Manitoba
Add Alex Worthington, G Activated from Reserve
Reading:
Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Peter Green, G Added as EBUG
Add Porter Schachle, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Ty Taylor, G Loaned to Hershey
Tahoe:
Add Conor McAnanama, G Signed ECHL SPC
Add CJ Valerian, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Adam Pitters, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Hunter Miska, G Signed ECHL SPC
Wichita:
Add Nikita Borodaenko, F Signed ATO
Delete Declan Smith, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kyle Jeffers, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add John Gormley, D Assigned by San Jose Barracuda 2/17
Add Ryan Finnegan, F Activated from Reserve
