ECHL Transactions - February 18

Published on February 18, 2026







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 18, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Kevin O'Neil, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Daniel Ebrahim, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Cincinnati:

Add Hayden Ford, D Activated from Reserve

Add Elijah Vilio, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Cole Beamin, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add James Stefan, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Tyson Feist, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jayden Grubbe, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Messuri, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Greenville:

Add Josh Boyko, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Mattias Sholl, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Idaho:

Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Angus MacDonell, F Placed on Reserve

Add Grant Silianoff, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Beni Halasz, G Placed on Reserve

Add Ben Kraws, G Activated from Reserve

Iowa:

Add Isaac Johnson, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Kalamazoo:

Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Evan Dougherty, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Acquired

Kansas City:

Delete Drake Burgin, D Loaned to Coachella Valley

Norfolk:

Add Andre Sutter, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Zloty, D Recalled by Manitoba

Add Alex Worthington, G Activated from Reserve

Reading:

Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Peter Green, G Added as EBUG

Add Porter Schachle, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Ty Taylor, G Loaned to Hershey

Tahoe:

Add Conor McAnanama, G Signed ECHL SPC

Add CJ Valerian, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Adam Pitters, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Hunter Miska, G Signed ECHL SPC

Wichita:

Add Nikita Borodaenko, F Signed ATO

Delete Declan Smith, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kyle Jeffers, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add John Gormley, D Assigned by San Jose Barracuda 2/17

Add Ryan Finnegan, F Activated from Reserve







ECHL Stories from February 18, 2026

