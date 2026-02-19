Kevin O'Neil Returns to Adirondack

Published on February 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that forward Kevin O'Neil has returned to Adirondack, signing a standard player contract.

O'Neil, a native of Latham, New York, led the Thunder last season with 49 points (19g, 30a) in 60 games. Prior to this last season, O'Neil played 126 games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. In 186 ECHL games with Adirondack and South Carolina, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward has 172 points (65g, 107a).

The 27-year-old has played in nine American Hockey League games with Hershey and Colorado and has one goal and one assist. O'Neil started this season in Slovakia with HC Banská Bystrica and returned to North America.

Prior to his professional career, O'Neil played for three years at NCAA (D1) Yale University and one year at NCAA (D1) University of Connecticut.

