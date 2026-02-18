Boyko Signed by Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Morning Game

Published on February 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Goaltender Josh Boyko with the Macon Mayhem

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Goaltender Josh Boyko with the Macon Mayhem(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

(NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Josh Boyko has signed with the team ahead of their morning game against the South Carolina Stingrays today.

Boyko joins the Swamp Rabbits after playing all of this season thus far with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. The 5'10", 170-pound net-minder is 11-12-3-0 with 1 shutout, a 2.47 GAA, and .918 SV% in 28 games. He last suited up as a rival of the Swamp Rabbits with the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2023-24 campaign, and was a member of the Idaho Steelheads team that won the 2023 Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular Season Champions.

From Mississauga, Ontario, Boyko, 28, has 25 ECHL games to his credit since turning pro in 2022 with the Maine Mariners, Reading Royals, Idaho Steelheads, Worcester Railers, and Atlanta Gladiators, going 9-11-2-0 with 1 shutout, a 3.32 GAA and .896 SV%. He's spent the majority of his career in the SPHL with Macon and the Peoria Rivermen, registering a 21-37-7 record with a shutout, a 2.95 GAA, and .912 SV%. Before turning professional, he was a two-time All-Conference Team selection in the NCAA-III ranks with Aurora University. His brother, Simon, currently plays in Germany and played three seasons in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush, Atlanta Gladiators, and Kalamazoo Wings.

The Swamp Rabbits are back in action for another four-in-five set, beginning with this morning's showdown against the South Carolina Stingrays on the road. Puck drop is slated for 10:30 a.m. EST at North Charleston Coliseum.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.