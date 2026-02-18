Perets, & Sevigny Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loans to Reading

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Yaniv Perets and defenseman Vincent Sevigny have been recalled by Lehigh Valley from their loans to Reading.

Perets, 25, has registered an 8-7-2 record, 3.53 goals-against average and .894 save-percentage in 18 starts with the Royals during the 2025-26 season. This is the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native's seventh recall by Lehigh Valley this season. He made his second of two starts for Phantoms following his fifth recall on Saturday, January 17th, where he stopped 17 of 20 shots faced in a 4-1 loss to the Syracuse Crunch. Perets made his Phantoms debut following his first recall on Thursday, October 30th, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced in a Lehigh Valley 4-3 overtime win at Hartford on Saturday, November 1st.

Prior to his first recall, Perets opened his third professional season with Reading, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage.

Across 79 ECHL career games, the 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder has posted a 38-30-6 record, 2.98 GAA, .902 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In seven AHL career games, four of which with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, Perets is 2-4-1 with a 3.64 GAA and .857 SV%. Additionally, Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, both in relief, stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.

Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).

Sevigny, 24, registered one point and 19 penalty minutes in three games for Reading since he signed an AHL deal with Lehigh Valley on Feb. 9th. Before signing with Lehigh Valley, Sevigny was on four Professional Tryouts this season, earning his first with Hartford on Oct. 16th, second with Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30th and previous two with Syracuse on Nov. 27th and Dec. 15th.

The Quebec City, Quebec native skated in 11 AHL games on PTO including six with Lehigh Valley where he registered a +5. Signed to a Standard Player Contract with the Royals on September 2nd, Sevigny has registered five points (1g-4a) and 19 PIMs in eight games played with the Royals this season.

The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot blueliner has played in 102 career AHL games between Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, the Bridgeport Islanders and Laval Rocket scoring 22 points (6g-16a) in his AHL career. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, Sevigny amassed 19 points (4g-15a) in 49 regular season games with the Lions before he added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Across 159 pro career regular season games, Sevigny has accumulated 46 points (11g-35a) between the AHL and ECHL. He's added seven points (2g-5a) in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff career games, all with Trois-Rivières in 2025.







