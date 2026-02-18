Goaltender Ty Taylor Signs PTO with Hershey

Published on February 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that goaltender Ty Taylor has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Hershey Bears.

Taylor, 26, joined the Stingrays on December 7, 2025 and has made nine appearances for South Carolina, posting a 4-3-0 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage.

The Richmond, British Columbia native came to the Stingrays from the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, where he went 3-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 201 pound netminder has spent the majority of the last two years with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL while also making two appearances with the Orlando Solar Bears and Reading Royals. Prior to joining Evansville, Taylor played for the Glasgow Clan of the EIHL in his first full season of professional hockey during the 2022-23 season.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, February 18th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 10:30 a.m.







ECHL Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.