Gargoyles Inside the Perch Goes Live from Oden Brewing

Published on February 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, took their weekly radio show on the road Tuesday night, hosting the first live edition of Inside the Perch at Oden Brewing Company.

Fans heard from Head Coach Scott Burt, Assistant Captain Colton Leiter, and Captain Logan Nelson during the one-hour broadcast, which airs weekly on WCOG 105.3 FM and 1320 AM and on the Carolina Hurricanes app every Tuesday, hosted by Casey Ditzel from 5-6 PM.

Highlights included Burt unveiling his new nickname, "Death Star," Leiter sharing his mission to improve his golf game with his alleged career best round only being witnessed by his wife, and Nelson offering insight into his journey balancing pro hockey with fatherhood.

The live show gave fans a chance to connect with the team in a relaxed setting and marked another step in building the Gargoyles' presence throughout the Greensboro community. Inside the Perch will have more live appearances in the coming months. To stay up to date with events and team updates, follow @GSOGargoyles on social media. For tickets and more information regarding upcoming games visit gargoyleshockey.com.







