Perch Profiles: Zach Faremouth

Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles forward Zach Faremouth has played in 44 games during the inaugural season. The rookie has 14 points (7G-7A) and has been a key piece on the team's penalty kill as a talented two-way forward. Get to know the 26-year-old from Jackson, MI:

Zach grew up with one brother and one sister. His dad played college football and his mom was a gymnast. Both his siblings are also athletes, his brother played hockey and his sister played volleyball. Faremouth started playing hockey when he was five years old.

After playing youth hockey in Michigan, he started his Juniors career in the NAHL, splitting the 2017-18 season between the Shreveport Muddogs and the New Jersey Junior Titans. He then spent two seasons in the USHL with the Fargo Force before committing to come back home to Michigan to play college hockey at Ferris State.

In four NCAA seasons, Faremouth appeared in 126 games adding 35 points (17G-18A). He finished his senior season with a career high 13 points (8G-5A) in 33 games. He signed pro with the Reading Royals, following in the footsteps of Gargoyles Assistant Coach, then Royals Head Coach, Jason Binkley who was also a Ferris State alumni. Faremouth appeared in three ECHL games last season, scoring his first career goal on April 10, 2025 against the Wheeling Nailers.

FUN FACTS

Birthday: January 4, 2000

Nickname: Farezy

Favorite Sports Team: Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings

If You Weren't A Hockey Player? Football

Hobbies Away From the Rink: Playing golf, board games, and video games

Collections: Pins from a youth hockey tournament in Quebec

Nerdy Fact: Occasionally plays Pokemon







