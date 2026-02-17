Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Andrew Noel in a Trade with Cincinnati
Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Andrew Noel in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for the rights to defenseman Christian Felton, who is currently with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.
Noel is in his first full season as a professional. He appeared in 7 games with Cincinnati at the end of the 2024-25 season. This year in 31 games with the Cyclones, Noel has 2 goals and 7 assists. Noel played at Ferris State University from 2022-2025, playing in 88 games, scoring 4 goals and 8 assists. Noel scored his first professional goal on October 24, 2025 vs Fort Wayne.
Felton has played in 6 games with Abbotsford this season as well as 30 games with Utah, scoring 3 goals and 6 assists. Felton scored his first professional goal for Utah at Atlanta on October 19, 2025.
The Grizzlies next homestand is on February 25, 27-28 vs Tahoe. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. February 27-28 is Grizzlies Fight Cancer weekend.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Andrew Noel with the Cincinnati Cyclones
