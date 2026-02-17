Reading Jr. Royals Go 4-0 in DVHL Championships, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Complete Perfect 24-0 Seasons
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams concluded the 2025-26 Delaware Valley Hockey League season with all five teams earning playoff berths and four championship titles over the February 13th-15th slate.
The Jr. Royals Squirt B American (20-3-0), Squirt A National (24-0-0), PeeWee A American (24-0-0) and Bantam A American (19-9-0) teams captured championships with two teams (Squirt A National & PeeWee A American) going undefeated throughout the regular season and playoffs for a combined 48-0-0 record.
"The results this weekend truly show the development that has been made through the entire organization. On top of winning there was Jr Royals supporting other Jr Royals all weekend and that just shows the type of bond between teams we have here in Reading. I could not be prouder of all 5 teams that went out there this weekend and gave it everything they had. 4 championships and a top 4 finish are the result of all the hard work and dedication from top to bottom. To the coaches, managers, parents, and especially the players I say thank you for a great year!" - Director of the Reading Junior Royals Bryce Witman.
Squirt B American (3-0-0 ~ 20-3-0) Playoff Results:
Round 1: 5-1 W vs. Lady Patriots
Round 2: 12-0 W vs. Quakers
Championship: 7-2 W vs. Quakers
Squirt A National (3-0-0 ~ 24-0-0) Playoff Results:
Round 1: 4-1 W vs. Campus Wild
Round 2: 5-1 W vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens
Championship: 3-0 W vs. Campus Wild
PeeWee B National (0-2-0 ~ 16-10-0) Playoff Results:
Round 1: 3-1 L vs. Central Penn Panthers
Round 2: 3-2 L vs. Wilkes-Barre Jr. Penguins
*4th Place Finish
PeeWee A American (3-0-0 ~ 24-0-0) Playoff Results:
Round 1: 5-3 W vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens
Round 2: 4-1 W vs. Genesis
Championship: 6-1 W vs. Delco Phantoms
Bantam A American (4-0-0 ~ 19-9-0) Playoff Results:
Play-In: 5-3 W vs. Wilmington Nighthawks
Round 1: 7-4 W vs. Susquehanna Stampede
Round 2: 7-2 W vs. Quakers
Championship: 6-1 W vs. Susquehanna Stampede
