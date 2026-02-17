Reading Jr. Royals Go 4-0 in DVHL Championships, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Complete Perfect 24-0 Seasons

Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams concluded the 2025-26 Delaware Valley Hockey League season with all five teams earning playoff berths and four championship titles over the February 13th-15th slate.

The Jr. Royals Squirt B American (20-3-0), Squirt A National (24-0-0), PeeWee A American (24-0-0) and Bantam A American (19-9-0) teams captured championships with two teams (Squirt A National & PeeWee A American) going undefeated throughout the regular season and playoffs for a combined 48-0-0 record.

"The results this weekend truly show the development that has been made through the entire organization. On top of winning there was Jr Royals supporting other Jr Royals all weekend and that just shows the type of bond between teams we have here in Reading. I could not be prouder of all 5 teams that went out there this weekend and gave it everything they had. 4 championships and a top 4 finish are the result of all the hard work and dedication from top to bottom. To the coaches, managers, parents, and especially the players I say thank you for a great year!" - Director of the Reading Junior Royals Bryce Witman.

Squirt B American (3-0-0 ~ 20-3-0) Playoff Results:

Round 1: 5-1 W vs. Lady Patriots

Round 2: 12-0 W vs. Quakers

Championship: 7-2 W vs. Quakers

Squirt A National (3-0-0 ~ 24-0-0) Playoff Results:

Round 1: 4-1 W vs. Campus Wild

Round 2: 5-1 W vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens

Championship: 3-0 W vs. Campus Wild

PeeWee B National (0-2-0 ~ 16-10-0) Playoff Results:

Round 1: 3-1 L vs. Central Penn Panthers

Round 2: 3-2 L vs. Wilkes-Barre Jr. Penguins

*4th Place Finish

PeeWee A American (3-0-0 ~ 24-0-0) Playoff Results:

Round 1: 5-3 W vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens

Round 2: 4-1 W vs. Genesis

Championship: 6-1 W vs. Delco Phantoms

Bantam A American (4-0-0 ~ 19-9-0) Playoff Results:

Play-In: 5-3 W vs. Wilmington Nighthawks

Round 1: 7-4 W vs. Susquehanna Stampede

Round 2: 7-2 W vs. Quakers

Championship: 6-1 W vs. Susquehanna Stampede







ECHL Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.