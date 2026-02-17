ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Tulsa's Wiebe fined, suspended
Tulsa's Jaxsen Wiebe has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #733, Allen at Tulsa, on Feb. 15.
Wiebe is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 1:25 of the second period.
Wiebe will miss Tulsa's games at Greenville on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Reading's Sevigny fined, suspended
Reading's Vincent Sevigny has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #734, Reading at Wheeling, on Feb. 15.
Sevigny is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for interference at 19:04 of the second period.
Sevigny will miss Reading's game at Adirondack on Feb. 25.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Laviolette fined, suspended
Peter Laviolette has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #738, Kansas City at Orlando, on Feb. 16.
Laviolette is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind a 17:31 of the first period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- K-Wings Acquire Goaltender Tyriq Outen from Thunder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Andrew Noel in a Trade with Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Complete Deal with Utah, Acquire Defenseman Christian Felton - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Perch Profiles: Zach Faremouth - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Inside the Swamp: February 10-16 - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Join Winston-Salem Thunderbirds at Youth Learn to Skate - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: February 17, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blake Bennett Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time in Career - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Bennett Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19 - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals to Induct Chris McCarthy into Wall of Honor on April 10th - Reading Royals
- Ty Young Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) by Canucks (NHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gladiators Sign Forward Nick McCarry - Atlanta Gladiators
- Winnipeg Jets Reassign Goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Admirals to the Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Reading Jr. Royals Go 4-0 in DVHL Championships, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Complete Perfect 24-0 Seasons - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.