ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

Published on February 17, 2026







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Tulsa's Wiebe fined, suspended

Tulsa's Jaxsen Wiebe has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #733, Allen at Tulsa, on Feb. 15.

Wiebe is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 1:25 of the second period.

Wiebe will miss Tulsa's games at Greenville on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Reading's Sevigny fined, suspended

Reading's Vincent Sevigny has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #734, Reading at Wheeling, on Feb. 15.

Sevigny is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for interference at 19:04 of the second period.

Sevigny will miss Reading's game at Adirondack on Feb. 25.

Laviolette fined, suspended

Peter Laviolette has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #738, Kansas City at Orlando, on Feb. 16.

Laviolette is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind a 17:31 of the first period.

