Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), continue their six-game road trip this week with a three-game set against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Tahoe | 8:00 p.m. (MST)

Friday, Feb. 20 at Tahoe | 8:00 p.m. (MST)

Saturday, Feb. 21 at Tahoe| 8:00 p.m. (MST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 13

Idaho 5 - Wichita 2

The Steelheads opened the three-in-three series with a solid 5-2 victory over the Thunder. After allowing the first goal to Wichita's Noah Beck in the opening minutes, the Steelheads responded by scoring the next five goals of the game. Five different skaters found the back of the net, with Kaleb Pearson, Robbie Holmes, Chris Dodero, Mitch Wahl, and Liam Malmquist providing the offense for Idaho. Wichita would find one more goal late in the third period to cut the lead to three, but the Steelheads stood tall the rest of the way and grabbed two points in the series opener.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Idaho 1 - Wichita 4

The Steelheads received no love on Valentine's Day, suffering a 4-1 defeat to the Thunder that snapped their 10-game point streak. After no scoring through the first half of the contest, Wichita found two goals in just under two minutes late in the middle frame, as Michal Stinil and Jay Dickman each found the back of the net to give the Thunder a two-goal edge leading into the third period. Stinil would add another goal early in the third, and despite a late power play goal by Idaho the Thunder held on to win, with Stinil completing his hat trick with an empty net tally in the final minute of regulation.

Sunday, Feb.15

Idaho 1 - Wichita 4

Sunday's matchup saw the Steelheads once again stumble in a 4-1 loss. This time the Thunder took control earlier, scoring just over four minutes into the game on a goal by Matt Crasa. Spencer Blackwell and Mitch Wahl traded goals late in the second period to see the Thunder carry a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Wichita once again pulled away late, getting third period goals from Jake Wahlin and Nick Nardecchia to take a 4-1 win for the second consecutive game.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (48 GP, 38-8-1-1, 78 pts, 0.813%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (49 GP, 32-13-4-0, 68 pts, 0.694%)

3. Allen Americans 46 GP, 26-18-4-0, 56 pts, 0.583%)

4. Tahoe Knight Monsters (48 GP, 24-20-2-2, 52 pts, 0.542%)

5. Wichita Thunder (46 GP, 21-18-3-4, 49 pts, 0.533%)

6. Rapid City Rush (46 GP, 21-22-3-0, 45 pts, 0.489%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (49 GP, 18-25-6-0, 42 pts, 0.429%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (45 GP, 13-28-4-0, 30 pts, 0.333%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Liam Malmquist is sixth in rookie scoring with 34 points (18G, 16A), while Kaleb Pearson ranks tied for seventh with 33 points (19G, 14A).

Chris Dodero has three multi-point efforts in his last four games.

Kaleb Pearson was named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for January, with 16 points in 10 games to kick off 2026.

Francesco Arcuri has 18 points over his last 16 games.

TEAM NOTES

TOUGH WICHITA WEEKEND

The Steelheads dropped two of their three games against the Wichita Thunder last weekend, losing 4-1 in each of the final two contests after defeating the Thunder 5-2 to kick off the series on Friday night. Idaho now enters this week's action against Tahoe having lost back-to-back games for the first time since they lost four straight games from Oct. 31 - Nov. 8 and will look to find more offense after scoring just two goals overall in the last two games. The Knight Monsters enter this week having won just two of their last 10 games, potentially giving the Steelheads a prime bounce-back opportunity.

SPECIAL TEAMS HOCKEY

Idaho has gotten quite used to special teams play this season, as the Steelheads not only lead the ECHL in power play opportunities (190) and times shorthanded (186). Idaho ranks 13th in overall power play percentage at 18.9%, and 20th in penalty kill percentage at 79.6%. Through six games against the Knight Monsters, the Idaho power play is clicking at 17.3% while the penalty kill is operating at 70.5%.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Steelheads begin the second half of their six-game road trip tonight against Tahoe. This series marks the final portion of seven straight road games for Idaho, and even after two home games against the Wichita Thunder later this month after the trip, the Steelheads are back on the road for their next five games through Norfolk and Allen to begin March.

TRENDS

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in goals per game at 3.73.

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 34.31.

Idaho has a record of 20-3-4 in games decided by two goals or fewer this season.

The Steelheads are 20-0-2 when leading after the first period and 19-0-1 when leading after two periods.

The Steelheads are coming off their first set of back-to-back losses since losing four straight games from Oct 31 - Nov. 8.

The Steelheads power play is operating at 15.6% (5/32) in February, while the penalty kill is operating at 73.6% (28/38).

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#55 Chris Dodero is three games shy of 100 in the ECHL.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is three games shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is also three points shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#3 Nick Canade is four points shy of 100 as a professional.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (32)

Assists: Ty Pelton-Byce (21)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (51)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+19)

PIMs: Jason Horvath (84)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffmann (7)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffmann (8)

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (158)

Wins: Ben Kraws (12)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.57)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.916)

