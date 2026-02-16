Grizzlies Gameday: 4 PM Face-Off at Maverik Center

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Bloomington Bison (24-18-2-2, 52 points, .565 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (18-25-5, 41 points, .427 point %)

Date: February 16, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 4:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14324884-2026-bloomington-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: February 20, 2026. Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Monday's Matchup

It's the rubber match of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Bison. The Grizzlies are 2-3 all-time vs Bloomington. Both teams have scored 6 goals through 2 games in the weekend series.

Games This Homestand at Maverik Center

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Idaho 7 Utah 6 (Overtime) - Evan Friesen and Reed Lebster each had 1 goal and 3 assists. Reilly Connors and Tyler Gratton each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Idaho outshot Utah 35 to 28. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play, Idaho was 1 for 5. Gratton scored the game tying goal 18:52 into the third period. Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann had 3 goals and the main assist on Francesco Arcuri's overtime game winner 2:08 in.

Friday, February 13, 2026 - Bloomington 3 Utah 5 - Reed Lebster had 1 goal and 1 assist. Reilly Connors, Evan Friesen, Tyler Gratton and Luke Manning each scored a goal. Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Danny Dzhaniyev each had 2 assists. Zakary Karpa had 2 goals for Bloomington. Utah outshot Bloomington 33 to 24. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Bloomington 3 Utah 1 - Luke Manning scored Utah's lone goal 4:46 into the first period. Utah outshot Bloomington 26 to 23. Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play, Bloomington was 0 for 4. Brad Morrison scored 1 goal and 1 assist for Bloomington.

Monday - Bloomington at Utah. 4:10 pm.

All Times Mountain.

Who's Been Hot Lately for Utah

Reilly Connors has 6 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 games.

Danny Dzhaniyev has 1 goal and 8 assists in his last 6 games. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 12 multiple point games.

Evan Friesen has a goal in 5 of his last 6 games and 8 goals in his last 12 games. Friesen has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 6 games in February.

Tyler Gratton has 15 points (7g, 8a) in his last 12 games. Gratton leads Utah with 8 power play goals. Gratton has a point in 7 of his last 8 games (4g, 5a) and a point in 10 of his last 12 games.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 8 points (1g, 7a) in 6 games in February.

Reed Lebster is second in the league with 28 goals. Lebster has 7 goals in his last 7 games. Lebster is 9th in the league with 46 points (28g, 18a). Lebster has 20 points (11g, 9a) in his last 12 games.

Luke Manning has a goal in 3 straight games after returning from a lower body injury. Manning has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last 8 games. Manning has a goal in 4 straight home games.

Offensive Explosion for the Grizzlies

Utah has scored 51 goals in their last 12 games and 31 goals in their last 6 games. Utah has scored 13 third period goals on 54 shots over their last 6 games. The Grizzlies have scored 5 or more goals in 4 of their last 6 games. Utah is tied for 4th on the power play this season at 37 for 170 (21.8 percent).

The Mighty Power Play Stays Red Hot

The Grizzlies are 14 for 43 on the power play over their last 12 games. Utah is tied for 4th in the league on the power play at 21.8 percent. Tyler Gratton leads Utah with 8 power play goals. Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Danny Dzhaniyev each have 14 power play assists, which is tied for the league lead among rookies. Reed Lebster has 12 power play points (6g, 6a). Neil Shea has 4 goals and 3 assists on the power play this season. Evan Friesen has 3 goals and 4 assists and Stepan Timofeyev has 3 goals and 3 assists.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reed Lebster is second in the league with 28 goals. Lebster is 9th in the league with 46 points.

Danny Dzhaniyev leads the league in shots on goal (200). Dzhaniyev is 2nd among rookies with 42 points (14g, 28a). Danny is tied for 2nd among all league rookies with 28 assists and is tied for second among rookies with 15 power play points and tied for first with 14 power play assists.

Evan Friesen is tied for 6th among rookies with 16 goals. He is tied for 12th among rookies with 30 points.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for 2nd among rookies with 28 assists. AHB has 14 power play assists, which is tied with Dzhaniyev for the lead among rookies.

Games Next Week

Friday, February 20, 2026 - Utah @ Allen. 6:10 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Utah @ Allen. 6:10 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Former Grizzlies Defenseman Phil Pietroniro Playing in Olympics for Team Italy

Former Utah Grizzlies defenseman Phil Pietroniro is playing in the 2026 Olympics for team Italy. Pietroniro played with Utah from 2015-2017, appearing in 125 games, scoring 5 goals and 32 assists. He also played in 13 playoff games for Utah, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. Phil was a combined +2 for Utah.

Team Notes

Utah has scored 31 goals in their last 6 games. Utah has scored 13 goals on 54 shots in the third periods in the last 6 games. The Grizzlies have been on a roll on the power play as they have 14 power play goals in their last 12 games (14 for 43). Utah is 4-2 in their last 6 road games. Utah has scored 51 goals in their last 12 games. Utah has 44 third period goals in their last 31 games. Utah has used 48 players this season.

There are four players who have appeared in all 48 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 14-9-2 when scoring first and 11-1-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 14-12-2 on the road this season. Utah is 15-3-3 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 17-8-2 when scoring 3 or more goals. 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. 11 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season.

Utah vs Bloomington All-Time

Utah is 2-3 all-time vs Bloomington. Both clubs played in a 3 game series at Bloomington on January 17-19, 2025.

January 17, 2025 - Utah 1 Bloomington 3 - Bloomington outshot Utah 34 to 29. Bison got goals from Jake Murray, Chongmin Lee and Jared Westcott. Utah's lone goal was scored by Keaton Mastrodonato with 1 second left in the second period. Neil Shea and Luke Manning each picked up their 11th assists of the season. Shea led Utah with 8 shots on goal. Jake Barczewski saved 31 of 34 for Utah. Bloomington's Yaniv Perets saved 28 of 29.

January 18, 2025 - Utah 1 Bloomington 4 - Craig Armstrong scored Utah's lone goal 3:52 into the third period with Adam Berg getting the assist. Bloomington got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Brett Budgell and Eddie Matsushima. Utah outshot Bloomington 23 to 22. The Bison were 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3. Neil Shea led Utah with 5 shots on goal.

January 19, 2025 - Utah 4 Bloomington 1 - Jake Barczewski stopped the first 31 shots he saw and ended the night saving 33 of 34. Derek Daschke had 1 goal and 2 assists. Adam Berg, Hunter Warner and Briley Wood added goals for Utah. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Bloomington outshot Utah 34 to 24.

February 13, 2026 - Bloomington 3 Utah 5 - Reed Lebster had 1 goal and 1 assist. Reilly Connors, Evan Friesen, Tyler Gratton and Luke Manning each scored a goal. Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Danny Dzhaniyev each had 2 assists. Zakary Karpa had 2 goals for Bloomington. Utah outshot Bloomington 33 to 24. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill.

February 14, 2026 - Bloomington 3 Utah 1.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 18-25-5

Home record: 4-13-3

Road record: 14-12-2

Win percentage: .427

Standings Points: 41

Last 10: 3-5-2

Streak: 0-1

Goals per game: 3.29 (7th) Goals for: 158

Goals against per game: 3.81 (30th) Goals Against: 183

Shots per game: 31.75 (11th) Total Shots: 1524

Shots against per game: 31.38 (20th) Total Shots: 1506

Power Play: 37 for 170- 21.8 % (Tied 4th)

Penalty Kill: 115 for 148 - 77.7 % (Tied 24th)

Penalty Minutes: 452. 9.42 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 14-9-2.

Opponent Scores First: 4-16-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 4-6-5

Games Decided Past Regulation: 1-0-5

Attendance per game: 4,464.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (28)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (28)

Points: Lebster (46)

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+3)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev/Aiden Hansen-Bukata (15)

Power Play Goals: Tyler Gratton (8)

Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Dzhaniyev (14)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (200) - Leads the league

Shooting Percentage: Reed Lebster (17.5 %) - Minimum 50 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Keyser (.910)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.46)

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Wells (1)







ECHL Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.