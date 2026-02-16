ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Bloomington's Robidoux fined, suspended
Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #724, Bloomington at Utah, on Feb. 14.
Robidoux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 16:10 of the second period.
Robidoux will miss Bloomington's game at Utah today (Feb. 16) and any further discipline will be announced later this week following a hearing with the ECHL Department of Player Safety.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Orlando's Adams fined
Orlando's Jack Adams has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #719, Kansas City at Orlando, on Feb. 14.
Adams is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 20:00 of the second period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2026
- Grizzlies Earn a Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Sedov, Bison Defeat Grizzlies - Bloomington Bison
- Gargoyles Come back to Tie Game in Third, But Fall to Norfolk 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Called up to Henderson Silver Knights Ahead of Affiliation Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 16, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Thunder Sweep Atlanta with 4-3 Shootout Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Returns Home for $3 Friday & Wizards, Wands & Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: 4 PM Face-Off at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Jones Shines with Three Wins, One Shutout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières' Jones Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Komets Nab Share of First Place with Weekend Sweep - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 16 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Present First Responders Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 16 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 17: February 16, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.