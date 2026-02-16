ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Bloomington's Robidoux fined, suspended

Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #724, Bloomington at Utah, on Feb. 14.

Robidoux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 16:10 of the second period.

Robidoux will miss Bloomington's game at Utah today (Feb. 16) and any further discipline will be announced later this week following a hearing with the ECHL Department of Player Safety.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Orlando's Adams fined

Orlando's Jack Adams has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #719, Kansas City at Orlando, on Feb. 14.

Adams is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 20:00 of the second period.

