Gargoyles Come back to Tie Game in Third, But Fall to Norfolk 5-3

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Greensboro Gargoyles scored twice in the third period to tie the game, but let in two goals in the final five minutes as the Norfolk Admirals skated to a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon in the Norfolk Scope Arena.

Gargoyles Captain Logan Nelson opened the scoring 13:28 into the first period, assisted by Deni Goure and Patrick Newell. Newell's assist marked his seventh point of the three-game weekend.

The Admirals scored three times in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Jack O'Leary scored at 5:49, then Brady Fleurent scored two more quickly at 6:07 and 7:52.

Nelson started the Gargoyles comeback effort with his second goal of the game at 9:07 in the third period. Tyler Weiss added another at 12:52 to tie the game 3-3. The Admirals would score two quick goals inside the final five minutes with O'Leary's second of the game at 15:08, then Chase Yoder's third goal of the weekend 1:26 later.

Goure finished the game with two assists, he had five points in Saturday and Sunday's road games following his Saturday night hat trick. Noah Delmas assisted Weiss's goal, now with 11 points in the last nine games, and points in seven of those. Dalton Skelly also added an assist, marking six points in the past six games.

The Gargoyles travel north, to the real Upstate New York, playing the Adirondack Thunder for a three game series, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 20-22 in Glens Falls, NY. The Gargoyles are back home on Friday, February 27 for the return of Pucks and Paws Night at the First Horizon Coliseum. The team will have nine home games through March 15. Tickets, promotion schedules, and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







