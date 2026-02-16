K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Returns Home for $3 Friday & Wizards, Wands & Wings

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo returns to Wings Event Center for two games this weekend.

OVERALL RECORD: 19-20-3-3

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (19-20-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, start the week Wednesday with a road game in Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. EST. The K-Wings then return home this weekend for a pair of games against the Indy Fuel with $3 Friday on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., presented by Bud Light & Wizards, Wands & Wings presented by Schupan on Feb. 21 for a 4:30 p.m. puck drop presented by Discover Kalamazoo with a specialty jersey auction postgame presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-2-0-0 (7-3, 2-5, 4-6)

First, the K-Wings exploded for a season-high seven goals against the Heartlanders, stymying Iowa's defense, and won 7-3. Kalamazoo rode three-point performances by Colin Bilek (1g-2a), Josh Bloom (1g-2a), and Robby Drazner (1g-2a). Evan Dougherty enjoyed his first multi-point performance (1g, 1a) of the season, and Jayden Lee also notched multiple points (1g, 1a). Jonathan Lemieux was fantastic between the pipes, making 34 saves in the win.

Friday, Kalamazoo squared off against Iowa again, falling 5-2. Nolan Walker and Josh Bloom both found the net, but the K-Wings could not overcome a trio of Heartlander goals. Jonathan Lemieux made 22 saves, and Kalamazoo went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

On Saturday, the K-Wings finished the season-series against the Heartlanders but found no love in a 6-4 Valentine's Day loss. Quinn Preston recorded his first career hat trick in the win, with Zach Okabe and Josh Bloom each charting a pair of assists. Ty Young made 25 saves, and Kalamazoo took the shot total 35-31.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play two games at Wings Event Center this week.

Friday, Feb. 20: Start your weekend with a win at $3 Friday as the K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel on Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- the perfect combo of hockey action and unbeatable deals!

Saturday, Feb. 21: Grab your robes and wands, Wizards, Wands & Wings Night is back at Wings Event Center, presented by Schupan! Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo. Get swept into a spellbinding night of hockey magic, complete with wizard-themed fun and fanfare. Stick around postgame for our Specialty Jersey Auction, with proceeds supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan. Whether you're Gryffin-scoring or Slyther-winning, this night is pure wizarding wonder on ice!

NEXT WEEK!

The K-Wings hit the road for four games against Indy, Wheeling and a pair against Cincinnati.

NEXT MONTH AT WINGS EVENT CENTER!

The K-Wings play seven games at Wings Event Center, beginning with:

Friday, Mar. 6: Our local first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. For that, we want to say, 'Thank you.' Join us to celebrate Kalamazoo's finest on First Responders Night, honoring our local police officers, firefighters & EMTs at Wings Event Center, presented by Bronson. Plus, take advantage of the best food & drink deal in Kalamazoo via $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light.

Saturday, Mar. 7: Celebrate strength, spirit, and the power of women at K-Wings EmpowHER Night, presented by Girl Scouts Heart of America for a 4:30 p.m. puck drop presented by Discover Kalamazoo! We're spotlighting the incredible impact women make both in Kalamazoo and in sports. The first 1,000 women, of all ages, through the doors score a limited-edition EmpowHER K-Wings baseball cap! After the final whistle, stick around for a Fans Skate the Ice event - just $5 for skate rentals!

Sunday, Mar. 8: Mascot Madness is back and Slappy's throwing the wildest party of the season at 3 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center! Catch your favorite mascots battling it out in intermission broomball! You won't want to miss this family-friendly fan-favorite with all of Slappy's friends.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - Kalamazoo vs. Iowa (W, 7-3), Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (19-18-3-3) exploded for a season-high seven goals, thumping the Iowa Heartlanders (13-28- 2-2) on Wednesday at Xtream Arena, 7-3. The K-Wings rode three-point performances from Colin Bilek (1g-2a), Josh Bloom (1g-2a) and Robby Drazner (1g-2a). Evan Dougherty (1g, 1a) enjoyed his first multi-point performance (1g, 1a) of 2025-26, and Jayden Lee (1g, 1a) also recorded multiple points in the win. Lee (5) started the scoring for Kalamazoo with a blue line bomb that found the back of the net at the 6:16 mark. Andre Ghantous (11) continued the momentum by deflecting a shot in, bringing the lead to two at the 12:34 mark. Bilek then struck on the power play, marking the K-Wings' seventh-straight game with a power play strike at the 18:03 mark. Iowa tacked its first goal of the night at the 1:18 mark of the second period on the power play. Ryan Cox (10) responded by popping in a net-front short-handed goal, increasing the lead back to three at the 5:20 mark. Dougherty (1) then charted his first goal of the year, as he collected a rebound off the goaltender's pads and dotted it into the net at the 13:56 mark. Bloom (3) then notched his third point of the night and the 50th of his ECHL career, slipping behind the Iowa defense at the 15:01 mark. The Heartlanders added a goal at the 19:00 mark of the second to bring the score to 6-2. Drazner (2) continued his impressive night in the third, booming a blue line blast into the back of the net at the 8:49 mark. Iowa responded with a goal at the 13:29 mark, finalizing a 7-3 score. Jonathan Lemieux (6-5-1-3) continued his fantastic play

between the pipes, making 34 saves in the contest. The K-Wings went 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, including a short-handed goal.

Friday, Feb. 13 - Kalamazoo vs. Iowa (L, 5-2), Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (19-19-3-3) fell in the second of the three straight games against the Iowa Heartlanders (14- 28-2-2) on Friday at Xtream Arena, 5-2. The Heartlanders took the early advantage with a goal at the 1:37 mark of the first period. Nolan Walker (14) responded by tucking the puck inside the left post to even the score at the 14:04 mark. Unfortunately, Iowa answered with a trio of goals, the first coming at the 16:17 mark of the first and the next two at the 4:46 & 8:07 marks of the third period. Josh Bloom (4) then narrowed the deficit with an iso snipe that banged against the right post and into the twine at the 14:49 mark. The Heartlanders found an empty net, short-handed, tally with three seconds remaining in regulation to finalize a 5-2 score. Jonathan Lemieux (7-6-1-3) made 22 saves, and the K-Wings were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, Feb. 14 - Kalamazoo vs. Iowa (L, 6-4), Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (19-20-3-3) fell despite three goals in the third and a hat trick performance against the Iowa Heartlanders (15-28-2-2) on Saturday at Xtream Arena, 6-4. Quinn Preston (15) started the scoring for the K-Wings at the 4:04 mark to take the initial lead. The Heartlanders then answered with four straight goals. The first came at the 16:12 mark and then the next two at the 8:42 and 9:48 marks of the second period. The last coming on the power play at the 13:47 mark. Preston (16) then found the back of the net for the second time of the night at the 5-minute mark of the third period. Unfortunately, Iowa added another pair of goals at the 5:41 and 8:34 marks, bringing the score to 6-2. Preston (17) then ripped the twine for his first professional hat trick at the 14:40 mark. Ryan Cox (11) then found the net with 26-seconds remaining. Ty Young (7-5-1-0) made 25 saves in the contest. The K-Wings took the shot advantage 35-31 and went 1-for-4 on the power play.

ON THE MOVE

There were no transactions last week.

FAST FACTS

K-Wings alternate captain Quinn Preston recorded his first career hat trick on Saturday

The K-Wings' 7-game power play scoring streak from Jan. 31 to Feb. 11 marked the longest since the 2019-20 season

K-Wings defenseman Robby Drazner recorded his first career three-point (1g, 2a) performance on Wednesday

TEAM TRENDS

10-2-0-0 when allowing 2 goals or less

10-2-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal on the road

10-3-0-2 when earning fewer power plays than opponents

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 39 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 17 - Quinn Preston

ASSISTS: 26 - Zach Okabe

PLUS/MINUS: +4 - Zach, Okabe

ROOKIE GOALS: 11 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE ASSISTS: 23 - *Davis Pennington

PIMS: 87 - Spencer Kennedy

PP GOALS: 7 - Quinn Preston

PP ASSISTS: 8 - David Keefer, Zach Okabe, Nolan Walker

SH GOALS: 2 - Ryan Cox, *Hunter Strand

GW GOALS: 5 - Zach, Okabe, Andre Ghantous

SHOTS: 110 - Quinn Preston

WINS: 7 - Jonathan Lemieux, Ty Young

GAA: 2.98 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .902 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/12 (16.7 %)

This Season - 30/147 (20.4 %) | (No. 11 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 7/9 (77.8%)

This Season - 99/126 (78.6%)| No. 22 (ECHL)







