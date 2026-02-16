Blades Present First Responders Jersey Auction

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn First Responders jerseys presented by IAFF Local 3444, 1826, and 2424 this week! Starting Wednesday, February 18, at 10:00 a.m., fans can bid on these special jerseys, with proceeds benefiting SWFL Muscular Dystrophy Association. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 21, at 7:00 p.m., as the Everblades sport these specialty jerseys at Hertz Arena while facing off against the Jacksonville Icemen. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group's auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Sam Stange #3 Blank #1 Sean Allen #4

Jordan Sambrook #6 Kade Landry #5 Logan Lambdin #7

Patrick Kyte #12 Hunter Sansbury #8 Isaac Nurse #11

Tarun Fizer #16 Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15

Oliver Cooper #17 Ben Brar #18 Zach Berzolla #19

Kyle Penney #22 Oliver Chau #20 Gianfranco Cassaro #23

Reid Duke #27 Kyle Neuber #24 Kyle Betts #26

Blank #39 Anthony Romano #29 Connor Doherty #28

Kurtis Henry #44 Jesse Lansdell #34 Will Cranley #31

Jett Jones #71 Quinton Burns #55 Logan Will #62

Hudson Elynuik #91 Swampee #00 Cam Johnson #33

Everbabe #26 Everbabe #26 Everbabe #26

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 21. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 21. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 22.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player or "Game Issued" if the chosen player does not play on the night of the game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.







ECHL Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.