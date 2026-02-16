Americans Weekly
Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (26-18-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Utah Grizzlies weekend for two games starting on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Americans took two of three from Tulsa this past weekend.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 26-18-4-0
Last Week's Results:
Friday, February 13th
Allen 0 at Tulsa 2 Final
Saturday, February 14th
Allen 5 at Tulsa 3 Final
Sunday, February 15th
Allen 2 at Tulsa 1 Final OT
-- This Week --
Friday, February 20th, vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, February 21st, vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (22) Danny Katic
Assists - (34) Hank Crone
Points - (46) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (7) Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (21) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Jake Chiasson
Game Winning Goals - (4) Colton Hargrove
First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (+15) Sam Sedley
Shots on Goal - (156) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.922) *Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.40) *Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (15) Marco Costantini (15-6-3)
Americans Notables:
- Brayden Watts and Hank Crone are tied for the team lead in scoring with 46 points
- Sam Stange has five goals in seven career ECHL games.
- Brayden Watts picked up his 200th career assist on Saturday night in Tulsa.
- Danny Katic is tied for fifth in the league with 22 goals.
- Hank Crone is tied for second overall with 34 assists.
- Sam Sedley is second overall with 21 Power Play Assists.
- The Americans won their first overtime game of the season on Sunday (1-4).
- Allen is 17-2-3-0 when scoring first.
- The Americans Power Play is seventh overall at 21.2 %.
- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 63-40 in the second period.
- Colton Hargrove is tied for sixth overall with 156 shots on goal.
- The Americans are fourth overall averaging 3.48 goals per game.
- The Americans are 18-0-1 when leading after two periods.
- The Americans have eight players with 11 goals or more.
- The Americans are 6-4-0 in their last 1o games.
- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in shooting % at 27.2 %
- Hank Crone is fourth overall with 17 Power Play Assists.
- Marco Costantini is tied for third overall with 15 wins (15-6-3).
- David Tendeck is tied for second overall with three shutouts this season.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans left wing Hank Crone (left)
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2026
- Grizzlies Earn a Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Sedov, Bison Defeat Grizzlies - Bloomington Bison
- Gargoyles Come back to Tie Game in Third, But Fall to Norfolk 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Called up to Henderson Silver Knights Ahead of Affiliation Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 16, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Thunder Sweep Atlanta with 4-3 Shootout Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Returns Home for $3 Friday & Wizards, Wands & Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: 4 PM Face-Off at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Jones Shines with Three Wins, One Shutout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières' Jones Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Komets Nab Share of First Place with Weekend Sweep - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 16 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Present First Responders Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 16 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 17: February 16, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.