Americans Weekly

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Hank Crone (left)

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans left wing Hank Crone (left)(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (26-18-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Utah Grizzlies weekend for two games starting on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Americans took two of three from Tulsa this past weekend.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 26-18-4-0

Last Week's Results:

Friday, February 13th

Allen 0 at Tulsa 2 Final

Saturday, February 14th

Allen 5 at Tulsa 3 Final

Sunday, February 15th

Allen 2 at Tulsa 1 Final OT

-- This Week --

Friday, February 20th, vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, February 21st, vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (22) Danny Katic

Assists - (34) Hank Crone

Points - (46) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (7) Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (21) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Jake Chiasson

Game Winning Goals - (4) Colton Hargrove

First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (+15) Sam Sedley

Shots on Goal - (156) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.922) *Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.40) *Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (15) Marco Costantini (15-6-3)

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts and Hank Crone are tied for the team lead in scoring with 46 points

- Sam Stange has five goals in seven career ECHL games.

- Brayden Watts picked up his 200th career assist on Saturday night in Tulsa.

- Danny Katic is tied for fifth in the league with 22 goals.

- Hank Crone is tied for second overall with 34 assists.

- Sam Sedley is second overall with 21 Power Play Assists.

- The Americans won their first overtime game of the season on Sunday (1-4).

- Allen is 17-2-3-0 when scoring first.

- The Americans Power Play is seventh overall at 21.2 %.

- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 63-40 in the second period.

- Colton Hargrove is tied for sixth overall with 156 shots on goal.

- The Americans are fourth overall averaging 3.48 goals per game.

- The Americans are 18-0-1 when leading after two periods.

- The Americans have eight players with 11 goals or more.

- The Americans are 6-4-0 in their last 1o games.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in shooting % at 27.2 %

- Hank Crone is fourth overall with 17 Power Play Assists.

- Marco Costantini is tied for third overall with 15 wins (15-6-3).

- David Tendeck is tied for second overall with three shutouts this season.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.