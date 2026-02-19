Americans Add Skilled Forward from Florida
Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and Belleville Senators (AHL) along with Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson announced a trade this afternoon.
The Americans have acquired forward Lukas Sillinger from the Florida Everblades for future considerations. The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound forward played in seven games this season with the Everblades (0 goals and 1 assist).
"Lukas Sillinger was one of the top college players in the country during his time at ASU", said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We look forward to him bolstering our offense."
The native of Regina, SASK played three seasons of collegiate hockey at Arizona State University where he averaged just under 34 points over his last two seasons.
Sillinger is the son of former NHL player Mike Sillinger, a former first round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft. He played 18 seasons in the NHL.
The Americans return to action on Friday night as they open a two-game weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Images from this story
|
Forward Lukas Sillinger with the Florida Everblades
(Florida Everblades)
