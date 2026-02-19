ECHL Announces Suspension
Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for one additional game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #724, Bloomington at Utah, on Feb. 14.
Robidoux is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 16:10 of the second period.
Robidoux missed Bloomington's game at Utah on Feb. 16 and will miss its game vs. Maine on Feb. 20.
