ECHL Transactions - February 19

Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 19, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Andrei Bakanov, F

Utah:

Dominic Basse, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Allen:

Add Lukas Sillinger, F Acquired from Florida

Atlanta:

Add Cam Gaudette, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Cam Gaudette, D Placed on Reserve

Delete T.J. Semptimphelter, G Recalled by Milwaukee

Florida:

Add Lukas Sillinger, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Traded to Allen

Greenville:

Add Brent Pedersen, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Cameron Rowe, G Loaned to Rochester

Maine:

Add Colin Felix, D Assigned by Providence

Orlando:

Add Mark Cooper, D Signed ECHL SPC

Rapid City:

Add Rico DiMatteo, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on Reserve

Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Ratzlaff, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Peter Green, G Released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Add Jon Hooker, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Andrei Bakanov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Coulson Pitre, F Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Konnor Smith, D Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Tyler Poulsen, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Keegan Iverson, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Delete Jacob Mucitelli, G Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Add Connor Federkow, D Activated from Reserve

Add MacAuley Carson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cameron Berg, F Recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Jesse Pulkkinen, D Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders







ECHL Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.