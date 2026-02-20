ECHL Transactions - February 19
Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 19, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Andrei Bakanov, F
Utah:
Dominic Basse, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Kevin O'Neil, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Allen:
Add Lukas Sillinger, F Acquired from Florida
Atlanta:
Add Cam Gaudette, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Cam Gaudette, D Placed on Reserve
Delete T.J. Semptimphelter, G Recalled by Milwaukee
Florida:
Add Lukas Sillinger, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Traded to Allen
Greenville:
Add Brent Pedersen, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Cameron Rowe, G Loaned to Rochester
Maine:
Add Colin Felix, D Assigned by Providence
Orlando:
Add Mark Cooper, D Signed ECHL SPC
Rapid City:
Add Rico DiMatteo, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on Reserve
Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Ratzlaff, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Peter Green, G Released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Add Jon Hooker, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Andrei Bakanov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Coulson Pitre, F Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Add Konnor Smith, D Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Add Tyler Poulsen, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Keegan Iverson, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Delete Jacob Mucitelli, G Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Add Connor Federkow, D Activated from Reserve
Add MacAuley Carson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cameron Berg, F Recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Jesse Pulkkinen, D Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2026
- Oilers Thwarted in Overtime by Swamp Rabbits - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ratzlaff Reassigned to JAX; Rowe Loanded to Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Add Skilled Forward from Florida - Allen Americans
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on Friday, April 3 vs. South Carolina - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Open Two-Game Set with Icemen - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Idaho Named as Host of 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Idaho Named as Host of 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Calling All Kids: Join Royals Professionals for "Career Ready Berks Night + Kids Takeover" on March 27th - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Head Coach Dave Warsofsky Reflects on his Olympic Experience - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Ink Rookie Defenseman Mark Cooper from University of Toronto - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Game Notes: February 19, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers - Rapid City Rush
- Waldron Scores 6th Point in Five Games as Walleye Fall Short in Overtime to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Malmquist, Barczewski Lead Idaho in 2-1 Shootout Win over Tahoe - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Fall to Steelheads in Shootout 2-1 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Admirals Fall Short in Mid-Week with Komets at Scope - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Edge Cyclones, Defeat Cincinnati 6-4 in Midweek Matchup - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings out Snipe Cyclones, Ride Preston & Keefer Heroics Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.