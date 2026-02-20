Oilers Thwarted in Overtime by Swamp Rabbits
Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, battled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 loss in the fifth overtime game in their last nine outings on Thursday night in Greenville, South Carolina
Keaton Mastrodonato scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season 11:55 into the game to put Greenville ahead 1-0. Michael Davies netted his first as an Oiler, finishing an alley-oop sequence with Tyrell Goulbourne and Drew Elliott to tie the game with 4:26 remaining in the opening frame. Goulbourne's assist extends his point streak to four games, totaling five points (3g, 2a).
Easton Armstrong gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with 2:30 remaining in the second period, banking his own team-leading 16th goal of the season - the lone goal of the middle frame - off Pierce Charleson's back.
Jack Brackett leveled the game 2-2 with 7:40 remaining in regulation, driving a wrister past Vyacheslav Buteyets and forcing overtime.
Mastrodanto started the night off just as he started, ending the game 1:14 into overtime with his 17th goal of the campaign to seal the second point 3-2 for the Swamp Rabbits.
The Oilers and Swamp Rabbits square off again on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 6:05 p.m. CT.
