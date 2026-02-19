Blades Open Two-Game Set with Icemen

Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades continue their season-long five-game homestand Friday, February 20, at Hertz Arena as they welcome in-state foe Jacksonville for a two-game set.

Florida is coming off a tightly contested series against Maine, earning four of six points with a 4-2 win Wednesday before picking up points in back-to-back extra-time decisions. The Blades are looking to rediscover their offensive rhythm after being held to one goal over the final two games of the series. Saturday's 1-0 shootout loss marked the fourth time this season Florida has been shut out and the second shootout defeat of the year.

Entering action, the Everblades are tied atop the South Division standings with the Atlanta Gladiators at 64 points, while South Carolina sits one point back. Jacksonville enters the matchup last in the division with 42 points, trailing Savannah by 10 points for the final playoff spot. South Carolina hosts Atlanta for a two-game set this weekend, with the Gladiators holding two games in hand on Florida while the Stingrays have played two more games than the Everblades.

Florida is 2-1-1 in four meetings this season against Jacksonville, including a 2-1 mark at Hertz Arena. The clubs last met in mid-January, when Florida won two of three games by 5-1 and 5-2 scores before dropping the series finale 4-2.

Anthony Romano leads Florida in the season series with six points (2g-4a). In the most recent meeting, Jacksonville's Bennett MacArthur recorded three points (2g-1a), while Nathan Dunkley and Craig Martin each posted multi-point efforts. Romano enters the series riding a four-game point streak and is tied for 16th in the ECHL with 44 points, while MacArthur paces Jacksonville with 36 points this season.

Florida's special teams have delivered timely results entering the weekend. The Everblades' penalty kill has been perfect over the last four games, successfully killing off all 14 opportunities during that span, and ranks second in the ECHL at 87.8 percent. At home, Brad Ralph's group has converted on 37.5 percent (6-for-16) of its power-play chances over the last five games, with Logan Lambdin scoring two of Florida's last three power-play goals.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Friday night for Circus Night presented by Lexus, and the series concludes Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. ET faceoff for First Responders Night presented by MDA and will be aired on the Heroes and Icons Network locally.

