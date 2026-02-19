Calling All Kids: Join Royals Professionals for "Career Ready Berks Night + Kids Takeover" on March 27th

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced details for their third annual Career Ready Berks Night + Kids Takeover promotional game on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals at Santander Arena, presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

Register at Royals Junior Role Form and select your desired junior position for your chance to be a part of the Royals organization for the game. Junior positions are available in the following roles accompanied by the professional listed:

Junior Coach (Anthony Peters)

Junior Broadcaster (Erik Jesberger)

Junior Arena MC (Mike Keller)

Junior Social Media Team (Emily Barrett)

Junior Promotional Team (Jak Kerley)

Junior Team Store Assistant (Pat Noecker)

Junior DJ (DJ Ben Smith)

Camera Operator Aged 13-14 (Adam Alberico)

Upon registering for Junior Broadcaster and Junior Arena MC, a video MUST be attached to the submission for consideration for you to be selected for the role. Junior Arena MC entrants may record a video of themselves providing information about the promotional deals and events occurring at the game listed here.

Junior Broadcaster entrants may record themselves providing play-by-play commentary over the FIRST 60 SECONDS of the Royals vs. Maine Mariners game highlights available here. Upon clicking the link, mute the YouTube highlight video so that only your voice is heard as you record into a cell phone, laptop, or other recording device.

Junior Broadcaster and Junior Arena MC submissions may be attached as .mp4 (video and voice recording) or .mp3 (voice recording only) files on the form for selection consideration. *NOTE: If you are having issues attaching video files to the submission, you may send the video file to Erik Jesberger (ejesberger@royalshockey.com) to be considered for the positions of Junior Broadcaster and Junior Arena MC.*

Please review the following rules before entering:

Deadline to enter is 11:59 PM on Sunday, March 15.

One entry will be selected per role and selected junior members will be announced on Tuesday, March 17.

Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and/or email and given a full list of official rules.

Winning entrants must be present at the game on March 27. Tickets will be provided for winners and two guests.

Winning entrants (with exception to the jr. broadcaster who will be given instruction separately by Erik Jesberger) must report to the Customer Service Desk that night, March 27, by (5:30pm) upon entering the arena.

Must be between the age of 7-14 to enter.







