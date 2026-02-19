Rush Game Notes: February 19, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, continue their two-week homestand as they face the Worcester Railers for the first time ever. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush scored the first four goals of the game en route to another 6-3 win and a sweep of the Tahoe Knight Monsters at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. Ryan Wagner, Chaz Smedsrud, and Cameron Buhl all buried in a dominant first period as the Rush raced out to a 3-0 lead at the first intermission. Blake Bennett scored early in the second period and Rapid City led 4-0 at the halfway point of the game. Tahoe's offense came alive and mounted a comeback. The Knight Monsters tallied the next three goals and suddenly, the Rush lead was just 4-3 with 15 minutes to go. With the next goal being critical, Rapid City turned up the heat again. Bennett picked up his second goal of the night in transition, then assisted on Ryan Chyzowski's empty netter to ice the game.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Blake Bennett was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday. The Rush's alternate captain scored three goals and totaled five points in just two games, including the game-winner last Saturday to secure the weekend sweep. This is Bennett's second time winning the weekly honor, having done so in February 2025. He also won Warrior Hockey Player of the Month last February.

GETTING AHEAD

Not only did the Rush score five first-period goals in the two games last weekend, they trailed for zero seconds in 120 minutes of hockey. Rapid City was only tied once beyond 0-0 in the series.

TRIUMPHANT TURNING POINTS

The Rush faced turning points in both games against Tahoe and showed impressive resilience each night. On Friday, the Knight Monsters had a chance to tie the game on a late power play after having just scored a 5-on-3 goal, but Rapid City clamped down; Saturday saw Tahoe come back from 4-0 down to 4-3, then hit a crossbar, but the Rush once again scored the next goal en route to victory.

SIX IS THE MAGIC NUMBER

The Rush picked up back-to-back 6-3 wins last weekend, marking the first time they have scored six goals in consecutive games since December 2023. The last time Rapid City did so in the same series was February 2023 in Tulsa. At home against the same opponent? February 2018 against Utah.

THE PLAYMAKER

Quinn Olson earned the 'playmaker' with a three-assist night last Saturday. He became the second member of the Rush to do so this season (Ryan Wagner has done it twice, including a four-assist game.)

WHAT A PAIRING

The defensive duo of Bobby Russell and Ian Pierce caught lightning in a bottle with a combined seven assists in the two games. Russell's offensive instincts and Pierce's shifty play combined to make a highly effective pairing last weekend.

MATCHUP NUMBER ONE

This is the first-ever meeting between the Rapid City Rush and the Worcester Railers out of Worcester, Mass. Six teams now remain against whom the Rush have never played a game: Adirondack, Bloomington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Trois-Rivieres.

THEY'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE

Two former members of the Rush will make their return to The Monument Ice Arena this weekend: Riley Ginnell, who played 45 games for Rapid City in the 2023-24 season, and Drew Callin, who played 16 games in the 2020-21 season.

The Rapid City Rush continue their homestand against the Worcester Railers on February 19th, 20th, and 21st! Saturday, February 21st is the inaugural Black Hills Brawl Night, presented by RESPEC. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







