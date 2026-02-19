Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on Friday, April 3 vs. South Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. - Come celebrate as the Orlando Solar Bears & the Orlando Squeeze team up for Pickleball Night on Friday, April 3! Watch the Orlando Solar Bears take on their division rival, South Carolina Stingrays at 7pm!

Your Pickleball Night Ticket Package will include a co-branded pickleball paddle and long-sleeve t-shirt as well as access to a pregame event with the Orlando Squeeze players at Michelob Ultra Lounge at 5:30pm.

More information will be sent out regarding paddle pickup and meet & greet logistics to those who purchase.







