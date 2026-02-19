Stingrays Head Coach Dave Warsofsky Reflects on his Olympic Experience

Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays Head Coach Dave Warsofsky

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays Head Coach Dave Warsofsky(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - While on a trip in Germany with his wife Annie, Dave Warsofsky received a life-changing phone call. At the time, he was playing for ERC Ingolstadt in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga when David Quinn, Head Coach of Team USA, called with the news. Warsofsky had made the U.S. roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Although he knew he was in contention, the official call made it real. Representing the United States was familiar territory for Warsofsky, but competing on the Olympic stage was something entirely different.

"I had known that I was kind of in the mix to make the team," Warsofsky said. "A couple months before they said I was in the running, but that was the first time I got called and it set in, I was going to the Olympics to represent Team USA. It was definitely a special moment."

Walking in the Opening Ceremonies alongside fellow American athletes stood out as one of the most unforgettable moments of his career.

"It was really one of the coolest parts of the whole experience walking out with all the other Team USA members," Warsofsky said. "Hearing the National Anthem and seeing all the other athletes from every other country, it was an awesome experience. Every Olympic athlete puts so much hard work, blood, sweat and tears into their craft and to see everyone at their best and at their peak, I think it was a really cool experience."

Team USA opened tournament play in dominant fashion, defeating host nation China 8-0 before earning a 4-2 victory over Canada. Warsofsky noted how quickly the team chemistry formed despite players coming from different professional and collegiate backgrounds.

"You might not have been on the same line or been defensive partners in a long time but the familiarity comes pretty quickly," Warsofsky said. "It takes a little bit of time to build that chemistry, but I think the staff always does a good job of bringing everyone together rather quickly. At the end of the day, everyone knows that you're there to represent Team USA."

His experience playing in Europe also helped him adjust, as he was already familiar with many international opponents.

"The fact that I was coming from Europe was a little bit interesting just because at that time, a lot of the players from the other countries were from Europe," Warsofsky said. "I was definitely more familiar with them and I think that probably helped, but I think the overall game was very similar to what we would always be used to."

In between games, Warsofsky and the rest of the American athletes lived in the Olympic Village and got to experience the rest of the games as well. Warsofsky and his teammates were able to see multiple events, including speed skating, curling and big air snowboarding, cheering on his fellow countrymen and women.

As the Olympics rolled on, so did the Americans as they continued their strong preliminary round with a 3-2 win over Germany, finishing 3-0-0 and securing the top seed heading into the knockout stage.

In the quarterfinals, the United States faced Slovakia in a game that turned into an instant classic. Slovakia scored first, the U.S. responded, and after a late equalizer forced overtime, the game went to a shootout. Slovakia ultimately prevailed in five rounds, ending the Americans' medal hopes.

Despite the heartbreaking finish, Warsofsky now reflects on the experience with even greater appreciation. Watching the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, he recognizes just how special it was to represent his country on the world's biggest athletic stage.

"Watching this Olympics, I realize how special that was. We've played so many hockey games that it's almost like when you're in the moment, and when you're at the tournament, sometimes it feels like just another tournament. When the Olympics came and I look back on it, I learned to appreciate it even more and understand that wow, that was a huge accomplishment that I was able to represent my country on the biggest stage."

Warsofsky and the Stingrays host the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday and Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, February 20th, against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m.

