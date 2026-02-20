Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned defenseman Chris Harpur to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Harpur, 29, has appeared in 10 games this season with Orlando, posting three assists and a plus-1 rating. In 164 ECHL games, the Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario native has scored 36 points (7g-29a) and earned 134 penalty minutes. In 47 career games with the Crunch over three seasons, Harpur tallied nine assists and 24 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a one-year, AHL contract with Syracuse in June of 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman earned 58 points (10g-48a) in 161 games over five seasons at Niagara University. He set the program record for most games played in school history (161), while captaining the roster during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.







