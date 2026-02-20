Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch
Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned defenseman Chris Harpur to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Harpur, 29, has appeared in 10 games this season with Orlando, posting three assists and a plus-1 rating. In 164 ECHL games, the Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario native has scored 36 points (7g-29a) and earned 134 penalty minutes. In 47 career games with the Crunch over three seasons, Harpur tallied nine assists and 24 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a one-year, AHL contract with Syracuse in June of 2025.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman earned 58 points (10g-48a) in 161 games over five seasons at Niagara University. He set the program record for most games played in school history (161), while captaining the roster during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ratzlaff Reassigned to JAX; Rowe Loanded to Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Add Skilled Forward from Florida - Allen Americans
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on Friday, April 3 vs. South Carolina - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Open Two-Game Set with Icemen - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Idaho Named as Host of 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Idaho Named as Host of 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Calling All Kids: Join Royals Professionals for "Career Ready Berks Night + Kids Takeover" on March 27th - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Head Coach Dave Warsofsky Reflects on his Olympic Experience - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Ink Rookie Defenseman Mark Cooper from University of Toronto - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Game Notes: February 19, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers - Rapid City Rush
- Waldron Scores 6th Point in Five Games as Walleye Fall Short in Overtime to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Malmquist, Barczewski Lead Idaho in 2-1 Shootout Win over Tahoe - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Fall to Steelheads in Shootout 2-1 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Admirals Fall Short in Mid-Week with Komets at Scope - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Edge Cyclones, Defeat Cincinnati 6-4 in Midweek Matchup - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings out Snipe Cyclones, Ride Preston & Keefer Heroics Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on Friday, April 3 vs. South Carolina
- Solar Bears Ink Rookie Defenseman Mark Cooper from University of Toronto
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens to the Syracuse Crunch, Crunch Recall Spencer Kersten