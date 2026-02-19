Solar Bears Ink Rookie Defenseman Mark Cooper from University of Toronto
Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today that the organization has signed defenseman Mark Cooper, who was the captain and leading scorer of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues during the 2025-26 USports season.
Cooper, 24, joins the Solar Bears following an impressive collegiate career with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues, where he emerged as one of the top puck-moving defensemen in Canadian university hockey. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defender from Cambridge, Ontario, most recently completed his fourth season with Toronto while studying Economics and Political Science at Woodsworth College.
During the 2024-25 season, Cooper recorded two goals and 26 assists, leading the entire OUA in assists among defensemen. His performance earned him major conference honors including OUA West Defenseman of the Year and OUA West First Team All-Star recognition.
Prior to joining the Varsity Blues, Cooper spent two seasons in NCAA Division I with UMass-Lowell, where he was Hockey East All-Academic team in both seasons. While playing junior hockey for the Hawkesbury Hawks, Cooper was honored as CCHL Defenseman of the Year and First All-Star Team following the 2021-22 season.
Additionally, the Solar Bears have released forward Peter Laviolette III (Feb 16). He has been claimed by Savannah on waivers.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Mark Cooper with the University of Toronto
