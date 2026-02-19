Ratzlaff Reassigned to JAX; Rowe Loanded to Rochester
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Buffalo has reassigned goaltender Scott Ratzlaff to Jacksonville from Rochester. In addition, goaltender Cameron Rowe has been loaned to AHL Rochester.
Raztlaff, 20, returns to Jacksonville where has earned five wins, a 2.99 goal-against average and a 0.919 save percentage 12 outings this season. The 6-1, 188-pound rookie netminder was the ECHL's Rookie of the Month for October, after posting a record of 3-0-0 with a 1.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .966. Ratzlaff has also earned three wins with one shutout in six AHL outings with the Amerks this season. Under contract with Buffalo, Ratzlaff saw action in 160 career games with Seattle of the Western Hockey League where he went 87-55-8 with eight shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average.
Rowe, 24, heads to Rochester for the AHL call up six wins with one shutout this season. Rowe earned a 33 save shutout in his professional debut on October 25. Last season, Rowe won an NCAA National Championship with Western Michigan University last season. The 6-3, 215-pound netminder posted a 15-2-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a 0.924 save percentage in 17 outings last season. Rowe finished his collegiate career with an overall record of 69-42-3, with eight shutouts and a 2.66 goals-against average and a 0.905 save percentage split during his three seasons at Western Michigan and two years at the University of Wisconsin.
The Icemen are back in action on Friday and Saturday with a pair of games at Estero against the Everblades. The Icemen's next home game is Saturday February 28 against South Carolina.
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, or by contacting the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
