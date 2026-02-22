Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Harrison Meneghin to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Meneghin, 21, has appeared in 13 games for the Solar Bears this season, posting a 4-8-0 record, 3.29 goals against average, and a .888 save percentage. He appeared in one preseason game for the Syracuse Crunch posting a 21-save shutout.

The 6-foot-3, 177-pound native of Surrey, BC played the 2024-25 season for the WHL Champion, Medicine Hat Tigers, posting a 23-9-2 record with a .901 save percentage. His 14-1 record during the playoffs earned him WHL playoff most valuable player.

Meneghin was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 206th overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft.







