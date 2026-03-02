Stingrays Weekly Report - March 2

South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal

The South Carolina Stingrays swept a three-game set this past weekend taking wins on the road Friday in Savannah and in Jacksonville on Saturday. The Stingrays then returned home Sunday and tied their season high in goals in a rout of the Ghost Pirates.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays swept a three-game set this past weekend taking wins on the road Friday in Savannah and in Jacksonville on Saturday. The Stingrays then returned home Sunday and tied their season high in goals in a rout of the Ghost Pirates. The Stingrays currently sit in third place in the South Division, five points behind the first place Florida Everblades.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 35-18-1-0 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 27 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-0 W

Seth Eisele stopped all 29 shots he faced while the Stingrays had four different goalscorers as they shut out the Ghost Pirates for the second time this year. The shutout for Eisele was his third of the season and the sixth of his professional career.

Saturday, February 28 at Jacksonville Icemen | 3-2 OTW

The Stingrays and Icemen traded leads over the first two periods and neither side found a winner in regulation. South Carolina secured the extra point late in overtime when Josh Wilkins buried the game-winner to beat Jacksonville, 3-2.

Sunday, March 1 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7-1 W

Charlie Combs and Stan Cooley both netted hat tricks on Sunday as the Stingrays dominated the Ghost Pirates 7-1. The hat tricks were the first of both Combs and Cooley's ECHL careers while the seven goals are tied for the most in a single game for the Stingrays this season.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (22)

Assists: Simon Pinard (32)

Points: Simon Pinard (54)

Plus/Minus: Stan Cooley (+13)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (90)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (6)

Wins: Seth Eisele (17)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (2.22)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund* (.929)

* Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 6 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Sunday, March 8 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Stone Cold Seth: Stingrays netminder Seth Eisele saved all 29 shots that he saw on Friday night against the Savannah Ghost Pirates as the Stingrays rolled to a 4-0 win in Savannah. The shutout for Eisele was his third this season and the sixth of his professional career. On Sunday, he saved 41 of 42 shots in the Stingrays 7-1 victory. The Lake Elmo, Minnesota native has now won eight of his last nine appearances posting a 1.62 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage over that stretch.

Working Overtime: Overtime has been no issue for South Carolina this season, with the Stingrays holding a 7-1 record in eight contests. South Carolina has a .875 winning percentage in overtime this season, which is the best in the ECHL. They also have the least combined overtime and shootout losses in the league with only one. The Stingrays had their seventh overtime win on Saturday in Jacksonville.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 6th, against the Atlanta Gladiators for STEM Night presented by Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston at 7:05 p.m.

