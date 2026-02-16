Watts OT Winner Lifts Allen over Tulsa

Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and Belleville Senators (AHL) faced the Tulsa Oilers for the final time this season in Tulsa on Sunday afternoon and it was Brayden Watts with the overtime winner to send the Americans home with the two points and the series win.

The Tulsa Oilers scored the only goal of the opening period as Tulsa's Josh Nelson netted his 10th of the season firing the puck from behind the Allen net putting it in off Americans goalie Marco Costantini. The Oilers held the advantage in shots on goal 11-6 and led the game 1-0 after the first period.

The Allen Americans had back-to-back power plays early in the second period. The first of two was a five-minute major but the Americans were unable to cash in on the seven minutes of power play time. However, later in the period with traffic in front of the Oilers net Danny Katic was able to poke the puck past the Oilers netminder for his 22nd goal of the season. The game was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of action.

No scoring in the third period so they needed overtime to settle this one and the Americans would grab the extra point as Brayden Watts scored his 17th goal of the season with 3:39 left in overtime to give the Americans the 2-1 win.

The Americans return home for back-to-back games next weekend against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, February 20 th and Saturday, February 21 st. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Note: Jackson Parsons was recalled by the Ottawa Senators today and reassigned to the Belleville Senators. Parsons played in eight games since returning from the AHL in January and had a record of 3-4-1. Rob Mattison served as the E-bug today behind Marco Costantini.

