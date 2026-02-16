Watts OT Winner Lifts Allen over Tulsa
Published on February 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and Belleville Senators (AHL) faced the Tulsa Oilers for the final time this season in Tulsa on Sunday afternoon and it was Brayden Watts with the overtime winner to send the Americans home with the two points and the series win.
The Tulsa Oilers scored the only goal of the opening period as Tulsa's Josh Nelson netted his 10th of the season firing the puck from behind the Allen net putting it in off Americans goalie Marco Costantini. The Oilers held the advantage in shots on goal 11-6 and led the game 1-0 after the first period.
The Allen Americans had back-to-back power plays early in the second period. The first of two was a five-minute major but the Americans were unable to cash in on the seven minutes of power play time. However, later in the period with traffic in front of the Oilers net Danny Katic was able to poke the puck past the Oilers netminder for his 22nd goal of the season. The game was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of action.
No scoring in the third period so they needed overtime to settle this one and the Americans would grab the extra point as Brayden Watts scored his 17th goal of the season with 3:39 left in overtime to give the Americans the 2-1 win.
The Americans return home for back-to-back games next weekend against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, February 20 th and Saturday, February 21 st. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Note: Jackson Parsons was recalled by the Ottawa Senators today and reassigned to the Belleville Senators. Parsons played in eight games since returning from the AHL in January and had a record of 3-4-1. Rob Mattison served as the E-bug today behind Marco Costantini.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2026
- Icemen Close Weekend with Road Loss to Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Waldron Scores 6th Point in Five Games as Walleye Fall Short in Overtime to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Sweep Weekend with OT Win at Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Reading Prevails in Marathon 14-Round Shootout - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Earn a Point in Hard Fought Comeback Bid - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers End Neck-And-Neck Weekend with Allen on Overtime Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Watts OT Winner Lifts Allen over Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Lions Sweep Railers on the Road - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Falls 4-1 in Weekend Finale against the Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Steelheads Drop Series Finale in 4-1 Loss to Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- South Carolina Tops Jacksonville 3-1 for Third Straight Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ghost Pirates Outlast Swamp Rabbits in OT for Second Straight Extra-Time Victory - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Fuel Win 3-1 in Final Regular Season Meeting with Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Cincinnati Falls to Indy 3-1 on Sunday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Offensive Explosion Leads Gargoyles in 7-4 Comeback Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Americans Looking for Another Series Win - Allen Americans
- Rush Sweep Tahoe with Another 6-3 Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 5-2, on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Rally for a Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Savannah - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.