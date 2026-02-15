Ghost Pirates Outlast Swamp Rabbits in OT for Second Straight Extra-Time Victory

Published on February 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned their second straight overtime victory with a 4-3 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Savannah opened the scoring with 5:55 remaining in the first period when Liam Walsh centered a pass to Matt Koopman in the slot, and he tapped it home to make it 1-0. Tristan Amonte recorded the secondary assist.

The Ghost Pirates doubled their lead late in the frame after Amonte poked the puck away from a Greenville defender, springing Bryce Brodzinski on a breakaway. Brodzinski followed up his own rebound to give Savannah a 2-0 advantage after one period.

Greenville cut into the deficit at the 12:03 mark of the second period when Hudson Schandor buried a rebound off a Tim Lovell shot to make it 2-1.

Savannah regained its two-goal cushion 5:52 into the third period as Ryan Sullivan swiped home a rebound from a Noah Carroll shot to extend the lead to 3-1. Josh Lopina added the secondary assist.

The Swamp Rabbits responded on the power play when Lovell blasted a one-timer from the right circle to make it 3-2. Greenville later tied the game with 1:58 remaining in regulation as Kenta Isogai followed up a Ryan O'Hara breakaway rebound to force overtime.

In the extra session, the Ghost Pirates killed off a penalty before earning a power play of their own. On the man advantage, Riley Hughes buried a rebound off a Dennis Cesana shot to secure the 4-3 overtime win.

Vinnie Purpura was stellar in net, stopping 51 of 54 shots in the victory. The 54 shots allowed tied a team record. Pierce Charleston made 21 saves on 24 shots in relief for Greenville, while Mattias Sholl stopped 7 of 8 before exiting due to injury.

The Ghost Pirates return to action next Saturday in Orlando against the Solar Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







