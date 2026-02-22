Ghost Pirates Blank Gladiators 3-0 for Fourth Straight Win

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, shut out the Atlanta Gladiators 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena, securing their fourth straight home victory.

Savannah opened the scoring with 3:39 remaining in the first period. After winning a defensive-zone faceoff, the Ghost Pirates transitioned quickly up ice as Ryan Sullivan centered a pass to Connor Gregga, who chipped it home to give Savannah a 1-0 lead. Logan Drevitch added the secondary assist on the lone goal of the period.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, though the Ghost Pirates outshot Atlanta 15-7 in the frame.

Just 55 seconds into the third period, Atlanta's Cody Sylvester was awarded a penalty shot, but Noah Giesbrecht made a glove save to preserve the 1-0 advantage.

Savannah added insurance at the 11:56 mark of the third when, off a faceoff win, Matt Koopman lifted a shot from the right side past the goaltender to make it 2-0. Liam Walsh was credited with the assist.

Cristophe Tellier sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 3:09 remaining.

Giesbrecht recorded his first professional shutout, stopping all 26 shots he faced. Ethan Haider made 33 saves on 35 shots for Atlanta.

The Ghost Pirates hit the road Tuesday to face the Gladiators at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







